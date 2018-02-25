First Trailer for 'Best F(r)iends' Reunites Tommy Wiseau & Greg Sestero

"Trust me… Friendship before money." They're back together! Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero have reunited after 15 years since The Room to make another film together, titled Best F(r)iends, directed by Justin MacGregor. The screenplay is written by Sestero and it's described as a "two-volume cinematic saga" about friends who end up enemies. In the first film, the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician's old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel. In the second film, subtitled Unmasked, Sestero finds himself on an expedition across the Southwest, where he encounters wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles. This looks and sounds totally kooky and ridiculous, but maybe it will be entertaining? Who knows. This trailer is all over the place.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin MacGregor's Best F(r)iends, direct from YouTube:

When a drifter (Sestero) is taken in by a peculiar mortician (Wiseau), the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician's old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. An expedition across the South West introduces wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles as both men learn a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty. Best F(r)iends is directed by filmmaker Justin MacGregor, of the film The Generations and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Greg Sestero. This played at Beyond Fest last year, and a few screenings in the UK first. Fathom Events will show Best F(r)iends in theaters for two nights only - Volume One on March 30th & April 2nd, then Volume Two on June 1st & June 4th. For more info and tickets, click here. Who wants to see this?