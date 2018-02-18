First Trailer for Bizarre, High Concept Drone Romance 'Eye on Juliet'

"Everytime I see you, it feels good, and it hurts at the same time." Entertainment One has debuted the first official trailer for a very bizarre, high concept indie romantic drama titled Eye on Juliet. Here's the crazy unique pitch for this: a drone operator falls in love with a Middle Eastern woman who is being beaten by her family. She can't really see him, because he operates a hexapod drone, but he can see her on his computer system back in America, and tries to save her. Joe Cole stars as the operator, along with Lina El Arabi as his love interest, plus a cast including Faycal Zeglat, Hatim Seddiki, and Brent Skagford. As weird as this sounds, and although it seems cheesy, this trailer actually shows some promise. He might've pulled this off? This already played at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, which means there's definitely something to it. You just have to watch the trailer to get an idea and see just what this is all about. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kim Nguyen's Eye on Juliet, direct from eOne's YouTube:

A love story through the eye of a spider drone. Across the landscape of a Middle Eastern desert and an oil pipeline, appears a strange spider-like robot that seems to be scoping the horizon. At the other end of the world, in America, Gordon (Cole), drone operator and safe keeper of the pipeline, surveys the desolated landscapes from his screens. Having lost his way in a world he no longer comprehends, he becomes fascinated by Ayusha, a young woman promised to an older man she doesn't love. Despite the distance, their mutual fear and their imperfect interaction, Gordon will do everything in his power to help Ayusha escape her fate, falling for her in the process. Eye on Juliet is both written and directed by Quebecois filmmaker Kim Nguyen, of the films The Marsh, Truffe, City of Shadows, War Witch, and Two Lovers and a Bear previously. This initially premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last fall. The film will be released later in 2018, but doesn't have an exact date yet. Stay tuned. First impression? Who's interested?