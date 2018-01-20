First Trailer for Brazilian Teen Drama 'Rust' Playing at Sundance 2018

"I just want to disappear." The first official trailer has debuted for an indie drama from Brazil titled Rust, which is currently premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival this month in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition category. Directed by Aly Muritiba, the film deals with a group of high school teens and a case of sexual abuse that gets even worse when a private video leaks to the entire school. The film specifically focuses on the brewing relationship between teens Tati and Renet, as well as their home lives. The film's cast is lead by Giovanni de Lorenzi, Tifanny Dopke, Enrique Diaz, and Clarissa Kiste. This looks like a very strong drama from Brazil addressing a very important topic of the times - and how everything gets even crazier when it's spread among teens in high school. Seems like it's worth catching at the festival.

Here's the first official trailer for Aly Muritiba's Rust, direct from YouTube (via The Playlist):

Description from Sundance: "Tati and Renet are high school students who share an instant connection over social media that deepens during a class trip. Their nascent relationship screeches to a halt the next day, though, once Tati discovers that her lost phone has resulted in the leaking of an intimate video to the entire school. Desperate for answers and frustrated at the shaming that ensues, Tati tries to hold her head high even as her resolve threatens to crumble. Simultaneously, Renet grapples with instability at home, where his separated parents vie for control over what is best for their children, and their fragmented parenting starts to take its toll." Rust, or Ferrugem in Portuguese, is both written and directed by Brazilian filmmaker Aly Muritiba, his second film after To My Beloved previously. The script is also co-written by Jessica Candal. This is premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It is currently still seeking distribution. Stay tuned.