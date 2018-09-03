First Trailer for Carlos Reygadas' Film 'Our Time' Premiering at Venice

"Have you been drinking, or what?" A trailer has premiered for the film Our Time, originally Nuestro Tiempo, the latest film from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas. This is premiering at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this week, which is why the trailer is out now, even though the film is still looking for a distributor. Reygadas is a vibrant, visual filmmaker and this film runs almost three hours. The story follows a family in the Mexican countryside who raise fighting bulls. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse trainer named Phil, the couple struggles to stride through the emotional crisis. Reygadas states: "When we love someone, do we want her or his well-being above all else? Or only to the extent that such implicit act of generosity does not affect us too much? In short: Is love a relative matter?" Starring Carlos Reygadas himself, plus Natalia López, Eleazar Reygadas, Rut Reygadas, and Phil Burgers. If you don't know Reygadas yet, there is plenty of time to catch up with his astonishing films before this new one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Carlos Reygadas' Our Time, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

A family lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a world-renowned poet, raises and selects the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse trainer named Phil, the couple struggles to stride through the emotional crisis. Our Time, originally titled Nuestro Tiempo in Spanish, is directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, director of the films Japón, Battle in Heaven, Silent Light, and Post Tenebras Lux previously. The screenplay is also written by Reygadas. The film is premiering at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. It's still seeking distribution, so no release dates are set. Stay tuned. First impression? Thoughts?