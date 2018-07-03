First Trailer for Cheesy 'UFO' Film with Alex Sharp & Gillian Anderson

"You don't automatically jump to the most extreme explanation." Sony has released an official trailer for a movie titled UFO, which is going straight to VOD and skipping theaters entirely. Once you see this trailer, you'll know why - it looks pretty awful. So cheesy, so bad. UFO is about UFO sightings at airports, and one specific incident which sets off a big chain of events. Alex Sharp stars as Derek Echevaro, a smart kid who becomes obsessed with figuring out a math equation that may or may not be directly connected to the UFO sightings. The full cast includes Gillian Anderson, Ella Purnell, David Strathairn, and Benjamin Beatty. There's not much to this and I'd rather recommend other UFO sighting movies, if you really want to watch one. I'm also a bit sad that Alex Sharp is taking on throwaway roles like this, he deserves much better.

Here's the first official trailer for Ryan Eslinger's UFO, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Derek (Sharp) a brilliant college student, haunted by a childhood UFO sighting, believes that mysterious sightings reported at multiple airports across the United States are UFO’s. With the help of his girlfriend, Natalie (Purnell), and his advanced mathematics professor, Dr. Hendricks (Anderson), Derek races to unravel the mystery with FBI special agent Franklin Ahls (David Strathairn) on his heels. UFO is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ryan Eslinger, director of the films Madness and Genius, When a Man Falls, and Daniel and Abraham previously. This was filmed in/around Cincinnati, Ohio. Sony will release Eslinger's UFO direct-to-DVD & VOD starting September 4th later this year. Do you believe?