First Trailer for Chloe Zhao's Phenomenal Docu-Drama Film 'The Rider'

"Sometimes dreams aren't meant to be…" Sony Classics has finally revealed the trailer for the phenomenal film The Rider, which premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival then played at every other major film festival - Telluride, Toronto, even Sundance this January. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, this film is a "docu-drama" hybrid, meaning it's a fictional feature film but uses real documentary elements. The star of the film, Brady Jandreau, is a real cowboy and really hurt his head in real life, and the family in the film is also his real family. The Rider is about what happens when a cowboy is forced to figure out how to live a different life. I saw this at the London Film Festival last year and totally flipped for it, especially because it made me an emotional mess by the end. It is an extraordinary, breathtaking film that will touch your heart.

Here's the first official trailer for Chloe Zhao's The Rider, originally debuted by Vulture:

After suffering a near fatal head injury, a young cowboy named Brady (Brady Jandreau) undertakes a search for new identity and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. The Rider is directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, of the film Songs My Brothers Taught Me previously. The screenplay is also written by Zhao. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, where it won C.I.C.A.E. Award top prize. It also played at the Telluride, Deauville, Toronto, London, New York, Stockholm, and Sundance Film Festivals. Sony Pictures Classics will release Zhao's The Rider in select theaters starting April 13th this spring. Read my review here. And please go see this film, it's special.