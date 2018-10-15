First Trailer for 'Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams' Rock Documentary

"To really get the full story, you've got to go back to when we met." Amazon Prime has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, made by acclaimed filmmaker Mat Whitecross (The Road to Guantanamo, The Shock Doctrine, Moving to Mars, Oasis: Supersonic). Mat has known the four members of Coldplay since college, and has been filming them and making videos for them for over 20 years, putting together this comprehensive and honest look at the band. A Head Full of Dreams "offers an in-depth and intimate portrait of the band's spectacular rise from the backrooms of Camden pubs to selling out stadiums across the planet. At the heart of the story is the band's unshakeable brotherhood which has endured through many highs and lows." The doc will play in theaters for one night only during a global event on November 14th, before releasing streaming on Amazon Prime a few days later. Check it out.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Mat Whitecross' doc Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, from YouTube:

One of the world's biggest bands shares their story, in their own words. Charting Coldplay's incredible journey from humble origins to stadium-filling superstardom, it is the definitive Coldplay film. Director Mat Whitecross showcases live performances and backstage footage from the momentous global stadium tour A Head Full of Dreams, alongside unprecedented and unseen archive material captured over 20 years. The film juxtaposes spectacular performances of iconic tracks like Fix You and Viva La Vida with intimate, behind-the-scenes moments that reveal the depth of the band's friendship and brotherhood. Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams is directed by filmmaker Mat Whitecross, of the film Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, and docs including The Road to Guantanamo, The Shock Doctrine, Moving to Mars, and Oasis: Supersonic previously; he has also been making videos for Coldplay for many years. Amazon Prime will premiere Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams in theaters for one night only on November 14th before streaming on Prime starting November 16th. For info & tickets, visit the film's official website. Excited?