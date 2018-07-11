First Trailer for 'Colette' Staring Keira Knightley as a Talented Author

"Since when you have considered scandal to be a bad thing." Bleecker Street Films has released the first official trailer for the indie drama Colette, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Colette is the latest film from filmmaker Wash Westmoreland (Quinceañera, Still Alice) and it stars Keira Knightley as a talented author. She marries a successful Parisian writer, who asks her to help ghost write for him. The novel she writes becomes a huge success, but she struggles to maintain her name known as the original writer, fighting against gender norms and stereotypes. The full cast includes Dominic West, Eleanor Tomlinson, Fiona Shaw, Ray Panthaki, Aiysha Hart, Denise Gough, Robert Pugh, and Masayoshi Haneda. This looks like an empowering story of feminism and sexuality, for sure. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wash Westmoreland's Colette, direct from YouTube:

After marrying a successful Parisian writer known commonly as "Willy" (West), Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Knightley) is suddenly transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendor of Paris. Soon after, Willy convinces Colette to ghostwrite for him. She pens a semi-autobiographical novel about a witty and brazen country girl named Claudine, sparking a bestseller and a cultural sensation. After its success, Colette and Willy become the talk of Paris and their adventures inspire additional Claudine novels. Colette's fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionizing literature, fashion and sexual expression. Colette is directed by English filmmaker Wash Westmoreland, director of the films The Fluffer, Quinceañera, The Last of Robin Hood, and Still Alice previously, as well as many music videos. The screenplay is written by Richard Glatzer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Wash Westmoreland. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will release Colette in select theaters starting September 21st this fall. Thoughts?