First Trailer for 'Book Club' Movie Starring Diane Keaton & Jane Fonda

"Mom, you need to be a little bit realistic." Instead of a Fifty Shades of Grey adaptation, how about a movie about reading Fifty Shades of Grey? Paramount has released the first official trailer for a comedy titled Book Club, starring Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. The movie is about four lifelong friends who have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. Yeah, seriously, that's the plot of this but surprise it doesn't look so bad. The cast also includes Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, with Andy Garcia and Don Johnson as two of the "old flames" that return. As wacky as it all sounds, this seems like an amusing movie about finding romance even when you're older, and not really about the book itself being so scandalous. Looks like it will be good fun. Join the Club.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Holderman's Book Club, direct from YouTube:

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. Book Club is directed first-time filmmaker Bill Holderman, making his directorial debut after working as a producer and writing the script for A Walk in the Woods. The screenplay is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. Paramount will open Book Club in theaters everywhere starting on May 18th.