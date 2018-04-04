MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Comedy 'The Escape of Prisoner 614' with Ron Perlman

by
April 4, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Escape of Prisoner 614 Trailer

"What if he IS innocent?" Saban Films + Lionsgate have released the first official trailer for an indie offbeat comedy titled The Escape of Prisoner 614, from first-time director Zach Golden. The film is about two inept, small-town Sheriff's Deputies who catch an escaped prisoner that they believe was wrongly convicted. There's some fun trickery and twists in this, as far as I can tell, and it looks kooky but very funny and quite smart, to be honest. Ron Perlman stars as one of the sheriffs, with a cast including Martin Starr, Jake McDorman, and George Sample III as Prisoner 614. It reminds me a bit of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, but with a totally different feel. I'm digging the footage for this, will definitely toss it in my queue to watch.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Zach Golden's The Escape of Prisoner 614, direct from YouTube:

The Escape of Prisoner 614 Poster

Ron Perlman is electrifying as a corrupt and cold-blooded sheriff in this contemporary western that delivers a double-barreled blast of action. After two deputy sheriffs lose their jobs because of poor arrest records, they purse an escaped convict to try and win back their badges. But nabbing the convict won't be half as dangerous as facing the ruthless sheriff who is tracking their every move. The Escape of Prisoner 614 is both written and directed by writer / filmmaker Zach Golden, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer for "Gigi Does It" on TV. Saban Films will release Golden's The Escape of Prisoner 614 in select theaters + on VOD starting April 27th later this month. Who's interested in seeing this film?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK