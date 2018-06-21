First Trailer for Crystal Moselle's NYC Skater Girls Film 'Skate Kitchen'

"Why were you skating with them?!" Magnolia Pictures has released the first official trailer for a rad indie film titled Skate Kitchen, the first feature from The Wolf Pack director Crystal Moselle. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews (including my own). The film is about a group of skater girls from New York City, known as "Skate Kitchen", following them for one summer. It's a feature film, based on real people as they go skate around the city. The main character is a girl named Camille, played by Rachelle Vinberg. The cast includes Jaden Smith as a love interest, and the rest of the girls: Nina Moran, Dede, Kabrina Adams, Jules Lorenzo, Ajani Russell, and Ardelia Lovelace. This is a great trailer - introducing the ladies, giving us a glimpse at what this stylish, vibrant film is all about. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen, direct from YouTube:

Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Jaden Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip. Skate Kitchen is directed by American filmmaker Crystal Moselle, director of the doc film The Wolf Pack previously, and a short film as well. The screenplay is written by Crystal Moselle and Jen Silverman and Aslihan Unaldi. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Moselle's Skate Kitchen in select US theaters starting August 10th this summer. Read our review. First impression? Who's into this?