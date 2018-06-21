MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Crystal Moselle's NYC Skater Girls Film 'Skate Kitchen'

by
June 21, 2018
Source: YouTube

Skate Kitchen Trailer

"Why were you skating with them?!" Magnolia Pictures has released the first official trailer for a rad indie film titled Skate Kitchen, the first feature from The Wolf Pack director Crystal Moselle. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews (including my own). The film is about a group of skater girls from New York City, known as "Skate Kitchen", following them for one summer. It's a feature film, based on real people as they go skate around the city. The main character is a girl named Camille, played by Rachelle Vinberg. The cast includes Jaden Smith as a love interest, and the rest of the girls: Nina Moran, Dede, Kabrina Adams, Jules Lorenzo, Ajani Russell, and Ardelia Lovelace. This is a great trailer - introducing the ladies, giving us a glimpse at what this stylish, vibrant film is all about. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen, direct from YouTube:

Skate Kitchen Poster

Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Jaden Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip. Skate Kitchen is directed by American filmmaker Crystal Moselle, director of the doc film The Wolf Pack previously, and a short film as well. The screenplay is written by Crystal Moselle and Jen Silverman and Aslihan Unaldi. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Moselle's Skate Kitchen in select US theaters starting August 10th this summer. Read our review. First impression? Who's into this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK