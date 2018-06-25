First Trailer for 'Crystal Swan' About a Young Female DJ from Belarus

"I want to see the birthplace of house music." This looks fantastic! Watch the first trailer for a film titled Crystal Swan from Belarus, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Darya Zhuk. This is premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival starting at the end of this week - I'll be there, and this is one of my highlights. Set in 1996, Crystal Swan is about a young Belarusian woman named Evelina who is trying desperately to get a visa to the USA so she can pursue her dreams of becoming a DJ. However, a typo in her application forces her to figure things out and possibly cause everything to fall apart. Alina Nasibullina stars, and the cast includes Ivan Mulin, Yury Borisov, Svetlana Anikey, & Ilya Kapanets. This reminds me of Mia Hansen-Løve's excellent film about a young DJ called Eden, but there is a bit more dry humor in this one. And I can't wait to see it, this looks like it might be a major discovery if it's as good as this trailer promises.

Here's the first official trailer for Darya Zhuk's Crystal Swan, direct from YouTube:

Young Evelina has a law degree, but her dream is to travel to the USA and earn a living as a professional DJ. It’s 1996, however, and the girl is living in post-Soviet Minsk. The country is suffering an economic crisis with high unemployment, and its citizens receive payment in kind. In order to obtain a visa and fulfill her dream, Evelina needs to provide evidence at the embassy that she has a permanent job. But then fortuitous events lead her to a backwater village where her destiny interlocks for a time with a local family planning a wedding… Crystal Swan, originally titled Khrustal, is directed by Belarusian filmmaker Darya Zhuk, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Helga Landauer and Darya Zhuk. It will premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. No other official release has been set, the film is still looking for a distributor. Stay tuned. First impression?