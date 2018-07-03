First Trailer for Dark Comedy 'Breaking & Exiting' with Jordan Hinson

"I think you're making a mistake, I think you could be happy…" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for a dark romantic comedy titled Breaking & Exiting, the feature directorial debut of actor Peter Facinelli (who does not have a role in the film). The pitch for this is rather odd - it's about a thief who breaks in to a woman's home and discovers her about to kill herself. So, as the logline says, he "decides to save her from herself, sending both of them into a darkly comedic journey of self-discovery and love." But of course. The cast is lead by Milo Gibson and Jordan Hinson, who also wrote the screenplay; along with Adam Huber, Joaquim de Almeida, Justine Wachsberger, James Kyson, Lily Anne Harrison, and Cecile Cubilo. This doesn't look so bad, but doesn't look so good either. If you're curious, take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Facinelli's Breaking & Exiting, direct from YouTube:

Harry (Milo Gibson), a charming house thief, gets more than he bargains for during an attempted burglary when he stumbles upon Daisy (Jordan Hinson) and decides to save her from herself, sending both of them into a darkly comedic journey of self-discovery and love. Breaking & Exiting is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Peter Facinelli, making his feature directorial debut with the film. The screenplay is written by Jordan Hinson, who also stars in the film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals. Freestyle will release Breaking & Exiting in select theaters + on VOD starting August 17th next month. So?