First Trailer for Daryl Hannah's Trippy 'Paradox' Featuring Neil Young

March 13, 2018
"The man in the black hat… I heard he can be kind of shady." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a film titled Paradox, the feature directorial debut of actress Daryl Hannah, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Paradox is described as a "loud poem", a "whimsical western tale of music and love" where "time is fluid." The full cast features legendary musician Neil Young, along with Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar (of the band Promise of the Real), with Willie Nelson, Charris Ford, and Dulcie Clarkson Ford. This looks like a crazy fun, hyper-real, and totally mesmerizing mash-up of music and story. This also seems like something that would be best seen on the big screen (alas, Netflix) with a bunch of friends chilling out with beers and good vibes.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Daryl Hannah's Paradox, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A fantasy, a loud poem and a free-spirited tale of music and love, Paradox is a one-of-a-kind personal expression. Sometime in the future past, the "Man in the Black Hat" (Neil Young), the "Particle Kid" (Micah Nelson), "Jail Time" (Lukas Nelson) and a ragged band of cowboys and outlaws hide high up in the Mountains. They pass the hours searching for treasure while they wait for the full moon to lend its magic, bring the music and make the spirits fly. Vibrating with original music by Young + Promise of the Real, Paradox furthers the legacy of an iconic performer who has always broken the rules. Paradox is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Daryl Hannah, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is also written by Hannah. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Hannah's Paradox streaming exclusively starting March 23rd coming up.

