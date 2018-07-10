First Trailer for Desiree Akhavan's 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'

"I'm tired of feeling disgusted with myself." FilmRise has finally released the first official US trailer for The Miseducation of Cameron Post, the latest from talented filmmaker Desiree Akhavan (Appropriate Behavior), adapted from Emily M. Danforth's celebrated novel. This film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the top Grand Jury Prize, even though it received mostly mediocre reviews. Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this as Cameron Post, a girl who is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after she is found kissing another girl. There she befriends the other kids and figures out how to live her own life, even though they're trying hard to help her "pray away the gay". The cast includes Jennifer Ehle, Quinn Shephard, Sasha Lane, Marin Ireland, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Campbell, Kerry Butler, Forrest Goodluck, and Steven Hauck. I saw this at Sundance and unfortunately I was quite let down, I really wish it was better than it is. Perhaps it will still connect with a few viewers out there. Check it.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Desiree Akhavan's The Miseducation of Cameron Post, on YouTube:

The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows Cameron (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night. Run by the strict and severe Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her brother, Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.)—himself an example of how those in the program can be “cured”—the center is built upon repenting for “same sex attraction.” In the face of intolerance and denial, Cameron meets a group of fellow sinners including the amputee stoner Jane (Sasha Lane), and her friend, the Lakota Two-Spirit, Adam (Forrest Goodluck). Together, this group of teenagers form an unlikely family as they fight to survive. The Miseducation of Cameron Post is directed by American filmmaker Desiree Akhavan, her second feature film after Appropriate Behavior previously as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele; adapted from Emily M. Danforth's novel of the same name. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. FilmRise will release The Miseducation of Cameron Post in select theaters starting August 3rd this summer. Anyone interested?