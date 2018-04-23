First Trailer for Disneynature's Next Movie 'Penguins' Opening in 2019

"He's looking for love." Disneynature has unveiled the first fun trailer for their next feature documentary, titled Penguins, arriving in theaters on Earth Day 2019. It's Disneynature's tradition to always preview their next film a year ahead of release on the Earth Day before, and they're doing that again with this one. Penguins is actually focused on mainly one little penguin, who stands out - an adorable little guy named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. This looks remarkably adorable and so much fun, but that's of course because these filmmakers are experts, by now, at crafting very clever narrative stories around cute animals from this beautiful Earth we live on. So much amazing footage! I just hope it makes us all care more about our planet.

Here's the first official trailer for Disneynature's new documentary Penguins, direct from YouTube:

Disneynature's all-new feature film Penguins is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his plans for a happily ever after life. Penguins is made by nature filmmaker Alastair Fothergill, and a few other filmmakers currently unlisted, the same team behind Disneynature's Bears and Chimpanzee previously. Disneynature's Penguins opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019 - starting April 19th, 2019 next year. Disney has no nature movie this year - their last one being Born in China from 2017. Who's excited for this?