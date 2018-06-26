First Trailer for Don't Sleep Horror Movie 'Mara' with Olga Kurylenko

"She marks you first, then she kills you." The first official trailer has debuted for an indie horror film titled Mara, a psychological thriller about a criminal psychologist who investigates the murder of a man who was strangled in his sleep. She discovers a terrifying ancient demon called "Mara" which kills people in their sleep, and suddenly experiences the same symptoms and nightmares, desperately trying to figure out how what is going on before she falls asleep again. Olga Kurylenko stars in this, with a cast including Javier Botet, Mitch Eakins, Lance E. Nichols, Rosie Fellner, Mackenzie Imsand, Dandy Barrett, Craig Conway, Melissa Bolona, and Gia Skova. This is another one of these fun "don't ever fall asleep" horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, with some seriously scary moments and a freaky demon. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clive Tonge's Mara, direct from YouTube:

Criminal psychologist Kate Fuller is assigned to the murder of a man who has seemingly been strangled in his sleep by his wife and the only witness is their eight-year-old daughter, Sophie. As Kate digs into the mystery of an ancient demon which kills people in their sleep, she experiences the same petrifying symptoms as all previous victims and spirals through a chilling nightmare to save herself and Sophie before she dares fall asleep again. Mara is directed by newcomer filmmaker Clive Tonge, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank. This has not premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. No official US release date has been set - stay tuned. Freaked?