First Trailer for Drone Police Dystopian Future Film 'Hover' from SYFY

"Drones - those things are evil." SYFY Films has debuted a new official trailer for an interesting sci-fi film titled Hover, about a drone-filled future where A.I. drones operate as police to manage the few humans left after a deadly, catastrophic drought. Finally, we have the one of the first ever films about evil drones! Well, there's probably been a few others, but now they've made a cheesy SYFY one about bad police drones in a dystopian future. Hover stars Cleopatra Coleman, who also wrote the screenplay, and features Shane Coffey, Craig muMs Grant, Fabianne Therese, Rhoda Griffis, Leo Fitzpatrick, Beth Grant, and Rhonda Johnson Dents. This unfortunately doesn't look that good, surprise surprise from SYFY, but it is still an interesting concept for a film. And they're actually giving it a theatrical release anyway. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Osterman's Hover, direct from SYFY's YouTube:

Hover takes place in the near future, where environmental strain has caused food shortages around the world. Technology provides a narrow path forward, with agricultural drones maximizing the yield from what land remains. Two compassionate care providers, Claudia (Coleman) and her mentor John (Grant), work to assist the sick farmland inhabitants in ending their lives. When John dies under mysterious circumstances, a group of locals help Claudia to uncover a deadly connection between the health of her clients and the technology they are using. Hover is directed by American filmmaker Matt Osterman, of Ghost from the Machine and 400 Days previously. The screenplay is written by Cleopatra Coleman. SYFY Films will release Osterman's Hover in select theaters starting June 29th, then on VOD starting July 3rd.