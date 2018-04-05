First Trailer for Farhadi's 'Everybody Knows' Starring Bardem & Cruz

"Something happened last night." It was announced today that the eighth feature film by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, titled Everybody Knows, will be the opening night competition selection at the Cannes Film Festival this May. Following that announcement, this first trailer arrived for the film originally titled Todos lo saben in Spanish. Shot entirely in Spanish on the Iberian Peninsula, Everybody Knows is about a Spanish woman who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. Real-life lovers Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem star, with a cast that includes Ricardo Darin, Carla Campra, Inma Cuesta, and Barbara Lennie. As expected from Farhadi, this looks very good. Will be catching it in Cannes. Enjoy.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, from YouTube:

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's eighth feature film, shot entirely in Spanish on the Iberian Peninsula, charts the story of Laura, who lives with her husband and children in Buenos Aires. When they return together to her native village in Spain for a family celebration, an unexpected event changes the course of their lives. The family, its ties and the moral choices imposed on them lie, as in every one of Farhadi's scripts, at the heart of the plot. Everybody Knows is written and directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, director of the films Dancing in the Dust, Beautiful City, Fireworks Wednesday, About Elly, A Separation, The Past, and The Salesman previously. This will premiere as the opening night film at the Cannes Film Festival this May. No other release date is set yet, stay tuned for more updates. Thoughts?