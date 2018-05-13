MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Gaspar Noé's Latest Film 'Climax' Playing at Cannes

by
May 13, 2018
Source: YouTube

Climax Trailer

"Une sangria." The first teaser trailer has debuted for the latest film from controversial filmmaker Gaspar Noé, known for his films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love previously. His new film is titled Climax, and it just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend to quite a bit of buzz. Despite the sultry title, the film isn't so much about sex as it is about a group of dancers and a lot of sangria, or something like that. Of course, there is sexuality and all kinds of crazy things going on, because it wouldn't be a Gaspar Noé without all of that. The initial reviews are considerably positive, praising it as a Gaspar Noé version of Step Up crossed with all kinds of other things. This is a fun first teaser that gives you an idea of some of the craziness that's in this, and I'm sure there's plenty more to discover in the full film. Have a look.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ teaser poster) for Gaspar Noé's Climax, direct from YouTube:

Climax Poster

In the mid 90's, 20 urban dancers join together for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located at the heart of a forest to share one last dance. They then make one last party around a large sangria bowl. Quickly, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness will seize them the whole night. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by who nor why. And it's soon impossible for them to resist to their neurosises and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic and the increasing electric rhythm of the music. While some feel in paradise, most of them plunge into hell. Climax is both written and directed by French-Argentinian filmmaker Gaspar Noé, of the films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love previously. The film just premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. No distribution has been revealed, stay tuned. First impression?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK