Teaser Trailer for Gaspar Noé's Latest Film 'Climax' Playing at Cannes

"Une sangria." The first teaser trailer has debuted for the latest film from controversial filmmaker Gaspar Noé, known for his films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love previously. His new film is titled Climax, and it just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend to quite a bit of buzz. Despite the sultry title, the film isn't so much about sex as it is about a group of dancers and a lot of sangria, or something like that. Of course, there is sexuality and all kinds of crazy things going on, because it wouldn't be a Gaspar Noé without all of that. The initial reviews are considerably positive, praising it as a Gaspar Noé version of Step Up crossed with all kinds of other things. This is a fun first teaser that gives you an idea of some of the craziness that's in this, and I'm sure there's plenty more to discover in the full film. Have a look.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ teaser poster) for Gaspar Noé's Climax, direct from YouTube:

In the mid 90's, 20 urban dancers join together for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located at the heart of a forest to share one last dance. They then make one last party around a large sangria bowl. Quickly, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness will seize them the whole night. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by who nor why. And it's soon impossible for them to resist to their neurosises and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic and the increasing electric rhythm of the music. While some feel in paradise, most of them plunge into hell. Climax is both written and directed by French-Argentinian filmmaker Gaspar Noé, of the films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love previously. The film just premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. No distribution has been revealed, stay tuned. First impression?