First Trailer for Postwar Thriller 'The Aftermath' with Keira Knightley

"You didn't tell me what I was walking into…" Fox Searchlight has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled The Aftermath, set in Hamburg in 1946 just after the war. The film is about a British Colonel, Lewis Morgan, who is awaiting the arrival of his wife, Rachel. He has been charged with the task of rebuilding of this devastated city and denazification of its defeated people. Rather than force the owners of the house they will live in to leave, he insists the two families live together. "Both parents and children will be forced to confront their true selves as enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal, to their deepest desires, their fiercest loyalties, and the transforming power of forgiveness." Keira Knightley stars along with Jason Clarke, plus Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Phillips, Jannik Schümann, Fionn O'Shea, and Alexander Scheer. This looks very good, though they give away quite a bit in this trailer. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for James Kent's The Aftermath, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

Set in postwar Germany in 1946. Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley) arrives in the ruins of Hamburg in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. But as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. The Aftermath is directed by British filmmaker James Kent, of the film Testament of Youth previously, plus TV work including "Inside Men" and "The White Queen". The screenplay is written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse; based on the book by Rhidian Brook. Fox Searchlight will release The Aftermath in select theaters starting April 26th, 2019 next spring. Intrigued?