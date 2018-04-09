First Trailer for Giant Shark Movie 'The Meg' Starring Jason Statham

"That thing's out there. We need to find it and kill it." That is one big ass shark! Warner Bros has released the first official trailer for Jon Turtletaub's giant shark movie The Meg, a long-awaited adaptation of Steve Alten's novel, about a 70-foot long angry, prehistoric shark. The actual plot involves a group of researchers in a big deep-sea submersible stuck at the bottom of the ocean after being attacked, with Statham figuring out a plan to rescue them and get rid of the shark. The Meg co-stars Winston Chao, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka. This movie has been in development for years and years, and finally got made after Gravity Pictures from China helped co-finance, and Turtletaub took at the helm. This looks like a horrifying, but still entertaining shark movie. I dig the old Sinatra song in the trailer, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Turteltaub's The Meg, direct from WB's YouTube:

After escaping an attack by what he claims was by a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible. "In The Meg, Jason Statham plays a diver tasked with rescuing the crew of a deep-sea submersible after it has been attacked by the titular creature, a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon." The Meg is directed by American filmmaker Jon Turteltaub, director of movies including Think Big, 3 Ninjas, Cool Runnings, While You Were Sleeping, Phenomenon, Instinct, The Kid, National Treasure 1 & 2, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Last Vegas. The screenplay is written by Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, James Vanderbilt, Belle Avery. Originally based on Steve Alten's novel "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror". Warner Bros will release Jon Turtletaub's The Meg in theaters everywhere starting on August 10th, 2018 later this summer. First impression? Does that look crazy scary or what?