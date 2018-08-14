First Trailer for 'Green Book' with Viggo Mortensen & Mahershala Ali

"You never win with violence. You only win when you maintain your dignity." Universal has debuted an excellent first trailer for Green Book, an Amblin production directed by Peter Farrelly, making his solo directorial debut (with a drama) after directing numerous hit comedies with his brother Bobby. Green Book is about a bouncer at a New York nightclub who takes on a job as a pianist's chauffeur during a tour in the Deep South in the 1960s. The title is a reference to the "Negro Motorist Green Book", an annual guidebook for African-American roadtrippers, commonly referred to simply as the Green Book. Mahershala Ali stars as Don Shirley, with Viggo Mortensen as Tony Lip, and the cast includes Linda Cardellini, Don Stark, P.J. Byrne, Brian Stepanek, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Iqbal Theba. This looks fantastic, and I'm looking forward to seeing it mostly for Mortensen and Ali's relationship in here. Two of my favorite actors.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Farrelly's Green Book, direct from YouTube:

A working-class Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Green Book is directed by American filmmaker Peter Farrelly, one half of the Farrelly Brothers, now making his solo directorial debut after co-directing (with his brother Bobby) the films Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, There's Something About Mary, Me Myself & Irene, Osmosis Jones, Shallow Hal, Stuck on You, Fever Pitch, The Heartbreak Kid, Hall Pass, The Three Stooges, and Dumb and Dumber To. The screenplay is co-written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly. Universal will release Farrelly's Green Book in theaters everywhere starting November 21st this fall, for Thanksgiving week. First impression? Who's interested?