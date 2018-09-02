First Trailer for 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening' Documentary

"A quietly radical challenge to assumptions about race, class, and the aesthetics of filmmaking." Cinema Guild has debuted the full trailer for a documentary titled Hale County This Morning, This Evening, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. The film won a Special Jury Prize for "Creative Vision" at Sundance, before going on to play at True/False, Full Frame, San Francisco, Sarasota, Montclair, and the Sheffield Doc/Fest. Composed of intimate and unencumbered moments of people in a community, this film is constructed in a form that allows the viewer an emotive impression of the "Historic South" - trumpeting the beauty of life and consequences of the social construction of race, while simultaneously a testament to dreaming. It focuses on a few young African American men from rural Hale County, Alabama. This looks extraordinary, and I've been hearing great things about it ever since Sundance. Must watch doc.

Official trailer (+ poster) for RaMell Ross' doc Hale County This Morning, This Evening, on YouTube:

An inspired and intimate portrait of a place and its people, RaMell Ross' documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening looks at the lives of Daniel Collins and Quincy Bryant, two young African American men from rural Hale County, Alabama, over the course of five years. Collins attends college in search of opportunity while Bryant becomes a father to an energetic son in an open-ended, poetic form that privileges the patiently observed interstices of their lives. The audience is invited to experience the mundane and monumental, birth and death, the quotidian and the sublime. These moments combine to communicate the region’s deep culture and provide glimpses of the complex ways the African American community’s collective image is integrated into America’s visual imagination. Hale County This Morning, This Evening is directed by photographer/filmmaker RaMell Ross, making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. For more info, visit the official website. Cinema Guild will release the documentary in select theaters starting September 14th coming up. Your thoughts?