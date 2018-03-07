First Trailer for HBO's New MLK Documentary 'King In The Wilderness'

"He was conflicted, but his love was unchallengeable." HBO Documentaries has revealed the first official trailer for a documentary titled King in the Wilderness, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will be debuting the film exclusively starting in early April, and it looks like a must-see doc with a few different perspectives on the iconic Martin Luther King. Filmmaker Peter Kunhardt chronicles the last few years of MLK's life and portrays a "conflicted leader" who, after the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965, faced an onslaught of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Thanks to a few revelatory conversations with his inner circle of friends, the film unearths a stirring new perspective into Dr. King's character, his radical doctrine of nonviolence, and his internal philosophical struggles prior to his assassination in 1968. If you think you know everything about him, there's even more. This looks fantastic.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Peter W. Kunhardt's documentary King in the Wilderness, on YouTube:

The film chronicles the final chapters of Dr. King’s life, revealing a conflicted leader who faced an onslaught of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. While the Black Power movement saw his nonviolence as weakness, and President Johnson saw his anti-Vietnam War speeches as irresponsible, Dr. King's unyielding belief in peaceful protest became a testing point for a nation on the brink of chaos. Drawing on conversations with those who knew him well, including many fellow members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, King in the Wilderness reveals stirring new perspectives on Dr. King’s character, his radical doctrine of nonviolence and his internal philosophical struggles prior to his assassination in 1968. The documentary also features archival footage of King's most rousing speeches, behind-the-scenes video of his private moments, intimate archival photographs and phone conversations. King in the Wilderness is directed by US filmmaker Peter W. Kunhardt, of the documentaries Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words and Becoming Warren Buffett previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will premiere King in the Wilderness exclusively starting on April 2nd.