First Trailer for Horror-at-Sea Solo Sailor Survival Movie 'The Boat'

"I am sick of this game!" The first official trailer has launched for a creepy new sailing survival film titled simply The Boat, the feature directorial debut of producer Winston Azzopardi. Starring his brother Joe Azzopardi as the sailor, the film is about a captain who goes out to see and finds an abandoned vessel, but discovers there's something mysterious going on. He ends up locked inside the head of a sailboat which is heading at full steam on autopilot. Where to? There's only one way to find out. This looks creepy and very clever, a bit more than just another lost at sea sailing movie. This is premiering at Fantastic Fest later in the month, which is why this trailer has been released to build some buzz for its premiere there. Worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Winston Azzopardi's The Boat, direct from YouTube:

Described as an insidious tale of man vs sea vessel, Winston Azzopardi directs this thriller that stars Joe Azzopardi as a lone fisherman on his daily run who finds himself lost in a thick fog which proves impossible to navigate. The worst is yet to come when his encounter with a seemingly abandoned sailboat becomes a fight for survival against an enemy unknown. The Boat is directed by filmmaker Winston Azzopardi, making his feature directorial debut after making a short film and working as a producer + line producer for years. The screenplay is written by Joe Azzopardi & Winston Azzopardi. This will premiere at Fantastic Fest coming up this month, as well as a few other festivals. No release has been set yet. Thoughts?