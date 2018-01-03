First Trailer for Horror 'Truth Or Dare' from Blumhouse Productions

"Tell the truth, or you die. Do the dare, or you die. Refuse to play…" Universal has released the first official trailer for a new horror thriller movie titled Truth Or Dare, one of the latest features made by the highly successful horror studio Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Split, Happy Death Day, The Gift), directed by the same guy who made Kick-Ass 2. There's actually another horror Truth Or Dare movie from 2017 as well, but this one has the more impressive cast and studio behind it. Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey star in this, along with Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali. The movie's story obviously focuses on a "truth or dare" game that turns deadly when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare. Eye roll… come on. Only worth a look if horror is your thing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Wadlow's Truth Or Dare, direct from YouTube:

A college student is haunted by a supernatural presence after being tricked into playing a game of truth or dare. Truth Or Dare is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Wadlow, director of Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2, and True Memoirs of an International Assassin previously. The screenplay is written by Jillian Jacobs, Michael Reisz, Christopher Roach, and Jeff Wadlow. This is produced by Jason Blum from Blumhouse Productions, along with Couper Samuelson and Ryan Turek. Universal will release Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare in theaters everywhere starting April 27th, 2018 this spring just before the summer movie season kicks off. For more updates, follow @truthdaremovie. First impression? Who's interested already?