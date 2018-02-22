First Trailer for Idris Elba's Directorial Debut 'Yardie' with Aml Ameen

"It's time to let go… Choose the right path, son." Get your first look at the directorial debut of English actor Idris Elba, titled Yardie. This film premiered at both the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals, and should hit theaters later this year, even though there still isn't any news on a US distribution deal. Elba's Yardie, based on the novel by Victor Headley, is about a young Jamaican boy who moves to London in the 80s and gets involved in gang war in Hackney. Aml Ameen stars as D, and the cast includes Everaldo Creary, Stephen Graham, Mark Rhino Smith, Akin Gazi, Fraser James, Deepak Anand, Naomi Ackie, and Shantol Jackson. I wish I could say this is a great film and everyone should watch it when it comes out, but I just saw it at the Berlin Film Festival, and it's no good. It has some seriously bad scenes and the direction is lackluster. I really wish it was better than it is. Take a look anyway, maybe others will still dig it.

Here's the first official teaser trailer (+ poster) for Idris Elba's Yardie, direct from YouTube:

Set in '70s Kingston and '80s Hackney, Yardie centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D (Aml Ameen), who has never fully recovered from the murder, committed during his childhood, of his older brother Jerry Dread (Everaldo Creary). D grows up under the wing of a Kingston Don and music producer named King Fox (Sheldon Shepherd). Fox dispatches him to London, where he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Yvonne (Shantol Jackson), and his daughter who he’s not seen since she was a baby. He also hooks up with a soundclash crew, called High Noon. But before he can be convinced to abandon his life of crime and follow “the righteous path”, he encounters the man who shot his brother 10 years earlier, and embarks on a bloody, explosive quest for retribution – a quest which brings him into conflict with vicious London gangster Rico (Stephen Graham). Yardie is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Idris Elba, making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Brock Norman Brock and Martin Stellman, based on the novel by Victor Headley. This premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year. Elba's Yardie will open in UK theaters this year, but has no US release set yet. Thoughts?