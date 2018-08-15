First Trailer for Indie 'All About Nina' Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead

"You keep being honest! What's a matter with you?" The Orchard has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled All About Nina, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a provocative stand-up comedian named Nina Geld working her way close to breaking out. After getting an audition, she decides to head to LA and encounters a nice new guy named Rafe, while running into old problems with her ex. The cast includes Common as Rafe, Chace Crawford as Joe, plus Camryn Manheim, Jay Mohr, Mindy Sterling, Angelique Cabral, Clea DuVall, Kate del Castillo, and Beau Bridges. We've seen a few great stand-up comic indie films recently (Don't Think Twice) but it's always good to see another. Especially since they usually to go to very raw, personal places and it's refreshing to see them use comedy to work through issues.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eva Vives' All About Nina, direct from YouTube:

Nina Geld (Winstead) is a bracingly funny and blisteringly provocative stand-up comedian whose career is taking off, but whose personal life is a near-complete disaster. To escape a difficult ex and to prepare for a prospectively life-changing audition, Nina flees to Los Angeles where she meets Rafe (Common), who challenges almost every preconception she has -- including those around her own deeply troubled past. All About Nina is both written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Eva Vives, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The Orchard will release All About Nina in select theaters + on VOD starting September 28th next month.