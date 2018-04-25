MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Indie Drama 'Hunting Lands' Starring Marshall Cook

by
April 25, 2018
Hunting Lands Trailer

"They're always going to have to live with the consequences." A trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Hunting Lands, which is currently playing on the film festival circuit. Hunting Lands is the feature debut of an experienced gaffer named Zack Wilcox, telling a story about a man who dislikes modern society and retreats to find peace and solitude in the wilderness. When he discovers a discarded, beaten woman fighting for her life in the snow, Frank must decide whether to continue to turn his back on society or confront the world he loathes. Marshall Cook stars as Frank, and the cast also includes Joe Raffa, Keyna Reynolds, Kaleb Rittenhouse, and Brooke Mulkins. No surprise the cinematography in this looks gorgeous, but it also looks like an intriguing story reminiscent of Wind River or Leave No Trace. Definitely got my attention.

Hunting Lands Poster

Hunting Lands Poster

Hunting Lands is the story of reclusive veteran Frank Olsen who yearns to escape from the complexities of the modern world. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the world comes looking for him. When he discovers a discarded, beaten woman fighting for her life in the snow, Frank must decide whether to continue to turn his back on society or confront the world he loathes. Hunting Lands is directed by American indie filmmaker Zack Wilcox, making his feature directorial debut after extensive experience as a gaffer, grip, best boy, and lighting technician on films over many years. The screenplay is also written by Zack Wilcox, based on a story by Josh Amato and Wilcox. This first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. The film is currently playing at festivals, and has no release date set yet. Stay tuned. First impression?

