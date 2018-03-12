First Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Altered Hours' Starring Anna Shields

"Now Will, what you're about to see may surprise you." Gravitas Ventures has debuted a trailer for Bruce Wemple's indie sci-fi feature Altered Hours, which first premiered at a genre festival back in 2016 under the title The Tomorrow Paradox. The film is finally getting released this year. It's about an experimental sleep aid that sends a man's mind one day into the future, where he's the suspect in the disappearance of a girl he hasn't met -- yet. How's that for a tricky time travel-esque plot? The film stars Ryan Munzert in the lead role, with Anna Shields, plus Briana Pozner, Rick Montgomery Jr., Christopher Sanchez, and Thea McCartan. This seems like it might be cool, but the footage doesn't look great. You never know.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Wemple's Altered Hours, direct from YouTube:

A young insomniac's (Ryan Munzert) black-market sleep aid sends his mind time-travelling one day into the future, where he's the suspect in the disappearance of a girl (Anna Shields) he hasn't met -- yet. Altered Hours is directed by American filmmaker Bruce Wemple, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Mike Ladue and Bruce Wemple. This first premiered at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival in late 2016. It hasn't played much since then. Gravitas Ventures will finally be releasing Wemple's Altered Hours direct-to-VOD starting March 20th this month. Curious?