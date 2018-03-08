MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Instagram Fame Doc 'Social Animals' Playing at SXSW

by
March 8, 2018
Source: YouTube

Social Animals Trailer

"Do you know the rules of Instagram?" An official trailer has debuted for the documentary film Social Animals, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. This doc profiles the lives, truths, and brazen desires for fame & followers of three Instagram celebrities: a daring bridge-climbing photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model from California, and a Midwestern girl next door. "They're [all] looking for love, acceptance, and fame through their smartphones — and they have received it - they have exceeded 500,000 followers." This film really makes me feel a bit uncomfortable, because this kind of obsession is not healthy, but it seems to be showing them as more than just fame-obsessed kids. I will also recommend watching the feature Ingrid Goes West as a nice companion piece with this film. Get a first look at the doc's trailer below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Ignatius Green's doc Social Animals, from YouTube:

Social Animals Poster

Description from SXSW: A daredevil photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model, and a midwest girl next door are all looking for the same things from their Instagram accounts––a little love, acceptance and, of course, fame––and they’ll do just about anything to get it. With an observational eye Social Animals peeks into the digital and real worlds of today’s image-focused teenager, where followers, likes and comments mark success and self worth. Social Animals is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Ignatius Green, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. No other release plans have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Thoughts?

