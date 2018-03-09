First Trailer for Intriguing Retro Sci-Fi Project 'Perfect' Playing at SXSW

"Be careful, sweetheart, don't get too close." Whoa, this looks trippy. A trailer has debuted for a retro sci-fi film titled Perfect, premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. This experimental, creative project is about a boy who goes to a mysterious genetic-engineering clinic, only to discover the price of perfection will cost him everything, including his mind, body and his soul. Garrett Wareing stars as the boy, along with Abbie Cornish, Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto, Martin Sensmeier, Leonardo Nam, Alicia Sanz, and Maurice Compte. This looks very cool, I'm very curious to see more, and hopefully the reviews out of SXSW are good. The film is being presented by Steven Soderbergh, which is a good sign it's unique. It seems a bit like "Black Mirror" meets Beyond the Black Rainbow-esque criticism of society's pursuits of perfection.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Eddie Alcazar's Perfect, direct from YouTube:

A boy in a cold and stark modern house, in a vaguely science fictional world, is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists on applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately he discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he's imagined. Perfect is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Eddie Alcazar, a video game developer now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Ted Kupper, from a story by Eddie Alcazar. The film is presented by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, executive produced by experimental music group Flying Lotus. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. No other release details are available yet, stay tuned for updates. Thoughts?