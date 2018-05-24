First Trailer for Jacques Audiard's Western Comedy 'The Sisters Brother'

"Alright - you're not going to like what comes next…" Annapurna has debuted the first official trailer for a new western from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, titled The Sisters Brother, adapted from Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name. The film is about two brothers, Eli and Charlie Sisters played by Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. It's set in Oregon in 1851 and is a dark comedy in addition to being a western thriller, which is a good blend of genres for Audiard (of The Beat That My Heart Skipped, A Prophet, Rust and Bone). The full cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane, and Niels Arestrup. This is a wacky, but amusing trailer that certainly introduces this film in a way that will get your attention. Enjoy it.

Here's the first official trailer for Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brother, direct from YouTube:

Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly) – who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851. The Sisters Brothers is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, director of the films See How They Fall, A Self-Made Hero, Read My Lips, The Beat That My Heart Skipped, A Prophet, Rust and Bone, and Dheepan previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain, adapted from Patrick Dewitt's novel of the same name first published in 2011. Annapurna Pictures will release Audiard's The Sisters Brother in select theaters later this year - no exact date is announced. Stay tuned. First impression?