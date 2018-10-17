First Trailer for Joe Cornish's Adventure 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

"The five of us won't stand a chance on our own - we need to raise an army." 20th Century Fox has finally released the first full-length trailer for the fantasy adventure comedy The Kid Who Would Be King, the latest film by director Joe Cornish, of the sci-fi favorite Attack the Block previously. This looks awesome! Another story about bullied kids learning to stand up for themselves. Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical "Sword in the Stone", Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights, and join with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. Starring Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Alex, plus Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, and Dean Chaumoo. This looks like a ton of fun, and it's an original idea, and it looks different than most Hollywood movies nowadays, so you can definitely count me in. Fire it up below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Joe Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King, from YouTube:

Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure The Kid Who Would Be King. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be. The Kid Who Would Be King is written and directed by English filmmaker Joe Cornish, director of the film Attack the Block previously, who got his start with the TV series "The Adam and Joe Show". 20th Century Fox will release Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King in theaters nationwide starting January 25th, 2019 next year. First impression?