First Trailer for Judy Greer's 'A Happening of Monumental Proportions'

"Look - it's not important which direction you go, what's important is that you commit." Great Point Media has released an official trailer for an indie ensemble comedy titled A Happening of Monumental Proportions, the feature directorial debut of beloved actress Judy Greer. The film is set over the course of one wild, wacky day, about a group of students (and their parents) at a school in Los Angeles who find themselves caught up in a plot of sex, lies and dead bodies. Sounds fun, right? The impressive ensemble cast includes Allison Janney, Common, Jennifer Garner, Bradley Whitford, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Storm Reid, Anders Holm, Rob Riggle, John Cho, Nat Faxon, Marla Sokoloff, Mary Birdsong, and yes, even Keanu Reeves. I just want to see this to see all these people together in one film. I haven't heard anything good or bad about this yet, but it looks weirdly amusing for sure. Might be funny.

Here's the first trailer for Judy Greer's A Happening of Monumental Proportions, from YouTube:

The all-star cast finds Daniel, an account manager (Common) with a boring job gearing up for Career Day at his lovely daughter's elementary school, while dealing with the fallout of an intra-office romance with his assistant (Jennifer Garner) and his nasty new boss (Bradley Whitford). The boss's unfortunately nerdy son finds himself instantly entranced with Daniel's daughter (Storm Reid), seeking advice from their school's hip shop teacher (John Cho) and depressed music teacher (Anders Holm), without success. The teachers' principal team -- Allison Janney and Rob Riggle -- spend their day trying to hide the school's dead gardener from not only the staff, but also the students and their parents, who experience a Career Day they likely will never forget. A Happening of Monumental Proportions is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Judy Greer, making her feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Gary Lundy. The film first premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival last year. Great Point Media will release Judy Greer's first film in select US theaters starting August 24th this summer. Your thoughts?