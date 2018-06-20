First Trailer for Kidnapping Noir 'Rosy' with Nat Wolff & Stacy Martin

"I'm seeing that girl that I told you about… I'm scared I'm not doing this in the right way." The Orchard has debuted an official trailer for an odd little film titled Rosy, a dark comedy noir thriller about a socially awkward young man who kidnaps an aspiring actress in hopes she will fall in love with him. This is either very poorly timed, or perhaps an appropriately timed film showing how horrible this is and how unfunny kidnapping (even for love) is. Hopefully. Talented young actor Nat Wolff (from Hereditary, Paper Towns, Death Note) stars, along with Stacy Martin (from Nymphomaniac, Godard Mon Amour), plus a full cast including Johnny Knoxville, Tony Shalhoub, and Sky Ferreira. I really don't know what to make of this, seems like a very odd mix of tones and plot twists and weird things galore. Unsure if it's worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Jess Bond's Rosy, direct from YouTube:

A socially awkward young man (Nat Wolff) kidnaps an aspiring actress (Stacy Martin) with the hope that they will fall in love. A psychosexual noir that explores power dynamics between men and women. Rosy is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jess Bond, formerly known as Jess Manfort, who also directed the film Remember the Daze previously; this is her second feature. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, as far as we know. The Orchard will release Bond's Rosy in select theaters + on VOD starting July 17th this summer. For more, visit the official website. Anyone interested in seeing this?