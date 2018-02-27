First Trailer for LA Indie Comedy 'The Happys' Starring Amanda Bauer

"Listen to me - don't come back." Indican Pictures has debuted a trailer for an indie Los Angeles-set comedy titled The Happys, about a girl from the Midwest who moves into the trendy hipster neighborhood of Los Feliz. Tracy befriends the various weirdos from her neighborhood after a bad break up with hey boyfriend, meeting a recluse, a manager, a reporter, and a food truck chef, among others. Amanda Bauer (from "The Myth of the American Sleepover") stars, and the ensemble cast includes Jack DePew, Janeane Garofalo, Melissa McBride, Rhys Ward, Arturo del Puerto, Cathy Ladman, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Will Bethencourt. This seems like one of those cutesy LA movies that is all about how hard/easy it is to make friends in that town, perfectly depicting all the various quirks of Los Feliz. Oh, Los Angeles. Have fun.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Tom Gould & John Serpe's The Happys, from YouTube:

Twenty-one year old Tracy thinks she has it all – great boyfriend, new city and a bright future, but then she walks in on her boyfriend Mark having sex with a man! As their relationship deteriorates, Tracy’s world opens up when she befriends the quirky residents in her Los Feliz neighborhood: Sebastian, a troubled recluse; Luann, a true free spirit; Krista, Mark’s hard-charging talent manager; Jonathan, a gay magazine reporter; and Ricky, a hot Mexican with a failing food truck. As Tracy discovers her sense of self and true passion for cooking, she is a catalyst that forces them all to grow and connect in unforeseen ways. The Happys is both written and directed by filmmakers Tom Gould & John Serpe, both making their feature directorial debut after working on shorts previously. This first premiered at the Rhode Island Film Festival in 2016. Indican Pictures will release The Happys in select US theaters starting March 16th.