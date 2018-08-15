First Trailer for Locarno Fave 'Ray & Liz' Made by Richard Billingham

"Ray - what the bloody hell's been going on?!" Check out the first trailer for an indie drama titled Ray & Liz that just premiered at the Locarno Film Festival earlier this month. Ray & Liz is the feature directorial debut of an acclaimed photographer named Richard Billingham, a Turner Prize-nominated artist based in the UK. Justin Salinger (from Crowhurst) and Ella Smith (from Hot Property) star as a married couple in Birmingham who live on the margins of society. The indie UK cast includes Michelle Bonnard, James Eeles, Sam Gittins, and Andrew Jefferson-Tierney. Ray & Liz is based on Billingham's own memories of his parents and his childhood growing up in a Birmingham council flat. This looks extra artsy, but I really dig the offbeat cinematography. BFI's review says it's "brutal, tender and bleakly funny," calling it an "off-kilter, obliquely topical portrait of how grinding poverty begets dysfunction." Our first look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Billingham's Ray & Liz, direct from YouTube:

Description from Locarno: On the outskirts of Birmingham and the margins of society, the Billingham family perform extreme rituals and break social taboos as they muddle through a life decided by factors beyond their control. Based on director and photographer Richard Billingham’s memories, the film focuses on his parents Ray and Liz, their relationship and its impact on Richard and his younger brother Jason as they grow up in a Black Country council flat. Ray & Liz is written and directed by renowned British artist / photographer Richard Billingham, making his feature directorial debut. This film just premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, and is still seeking distribution worldwide. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?