First Trailer for Mamoru Hosoda's Animated 'Mirai' Playing at Cannes

"Thus begins the little big brother's fantasy-filled adventure." An official trailer has arrived for animated film Mirai from Japan, the latest work from filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda ("Samurai Champloo", The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast). Mirai is a sort of fairy tale about a young boy who encounters a magical garden which enables him to travel through time and meet his relatives from different eras. He is guided by his younger sister, Mirai, from the future. The film's voice cast includes Haru Kuroki, Moka Kamishiraishi, Gen Hoshino, Kôji Yakusho, Kumiko Asô, and Yoshiko Miyazaki. This is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next month, and I'm looking forward to seeing it there. The footage in this trailer looks quite lovely, could be something special. Enjoy the first look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mamoru Hosoda's Mirai, direct from YouTube:

Kun, a spoiled 4-year-old boy, comes across a magical garden where he meets his future sister Mirai who is now a young woman and has traveled back in time to see him. Their adventures together help Kun cope with learning how to live with a baby sibling. Mirai, also titled Mirai of the Future (未来のミライ Mirai no Mirai), is written and directed by award-winning Japanese animation filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, of the films Digimon: The Movie, One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and the Beast previously, as well as "Samurai Champloo". This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, in the Directors' Fortnight. This will be released in Japan in July, but has no other release dates set yet. Stay tuned for updates and reviews. What do you think?