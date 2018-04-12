First Trailer for Matteo Garrone's Film 'Dogman' Premiering at Cannes

Meet the Dogman. The Cannes Film Festival just announced their official line-up today, and included in the competition selection is the latest film from acclaimed Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone (of the films Roman Summer, Gomorrah, Tale of Tales). It's titled Dogman, and this "urban western" tells the story of a homicide committed by a coked-out dog groomer during the late 1980s. The story goes that this guy was just a gentle dog groomer before he got pushed into a much more violent world. The cast includes Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce, Adamo Dionisi, Francesco Acquaroli, Gianluca Gobbi, Nunzia Schiano, and Alida Baldari Calabria. This is a fantastic teaser trailer, with some promising footage, I'm definitely intrigued. But I'm most worried for the dogs in this trailer! I hope nothing bad happens to them, so many, they all look nice. Poor dogs. Anyway, this should be a hot contender at Cannes this year. Get your first look.

Here's the first official international trailer for Matteo Garrone's Dogman, direct from YouTube:

Dogman is a film inspired by a homicide committed by a coked-out dog groomer during the late 1980s in the gangland outside Rome. The case, involving hours of torture in a dog cage, is considered among the most gruesome in Italian postwar history. Described as an "urban western", he explains "it might seem like a revenge film, but I think that Dogman is also a film about the desperate need for dignity in a world where the law of the strongest prevails and violence seems to be the only way out." Dogman is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, Gomorrah, Reality, and Tale of Tales previously. The screenplay is written by Maurizio Braucci, Ugo Chiti, Matteo Garrone, and Massimo Gaudioso. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May in competition. No other release dates have been set yet, stay tuned for more. First impression? Look good?