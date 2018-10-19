First Trailer for 'Monster Party' About a Dinner Party Heist Gone Awry

"We are not animals." "Aren't we?" RLJE Films has debuted the first official trailer for a crazy indie horror thriller titled Monster Party, which just premiered at Beyond Fest in LA earlier this month. The gory new horror flick is about three teenage thieves who infiltrate a mansion dinner party and plan a heist/robbery to pay off debt. But they soon discover that the guests as this particular dinner party are not who they seem - it's actually a party secretly hosted by a serial killer cult for the social elite. The ensemble cast includes Sam Strike, Erin Moriarty, Kian Lawley, Robin Tunney, Virginia Gardner, Brandon Micheal Hall, Bill Engvall, with Julian McMahon, and Lance Reddick. It's escribed as "funny, frightening, and flush with enough practical effects and gore to sate even the most demanding horror fans' bloodlust." Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Chris von Hoffmann's Monster Party, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Three thieves plan a daring heist posing as waiters at a fancy Malibu mansion dinner party in hopes of paying off an urgent debt. When their plan goes horribly wrong, the trio realizes the dinner guests are not as innocent as they seem and their simple cash grab becomes a violent and desperate battle to get out of the house alive. Monster Party is both written and directed by American filmmaker Chris von Hoffmann, director of the film Drifter previously, as well as many many short films. This first premiered at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles earlier this month, but hasn't played anywhere else yet. RLJE Films will release Chris von Hoffmann's Monster Party in select theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd this fall. First impression?