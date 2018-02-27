First Trailer for Netflix Doc 'Ladies First' About Archer Deepika Kumari

"I want my story to inspire every girl." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a short documentary titled Ladies First, which will be available starting March 8th, on International Women's Day. The film tells the inspirational real-life survival story of talented Indian athlete Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within 4 years became the Number One archer in the world. She went on to represent India at two Olympics, and this short film documents her path to the Rio 2016 Olympics. This doc played at DOC LA last year, and is getting a major release on Netflix even though it's only 39 minutes long. But it certainly looks like an empowering, inspiring story of overcoming all odds to show the world that women can achieve anything. Worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Uraaz Bahl's doc Ladies First, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Ladies First, tells the inspirational story of Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within four years became the number one archer in the World. The film follows Deepika's journey from her community in rural India to Rio de Janeiro, where she fights to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal. Ladies First is directed by Indian entrepreneur Uraaz Bahl, making his directorial debut with this short film. It's also produced by Uraaz's wife Shaana Levy-Bahl. The short first premiered at DOC LA last year. Netflix will release Ladies First streaming exclusively starting on March 8th, International Women's Day, next month.