Official Trailer for Netflix Travel Comedy 'Ibiza' Starring Gillian Jacobs

"We had, like, a real connection." Netflix has debuted a trailer for a comedy titled Ibiza, originally known as I'm in Love with the DJ while filming. This unfortunately looks absolutely awful, as cheesy and cliche as it gets. The super-obvious, we've-seen-this-100-times story involves an overworked woman who takes a trip to Barcelona, but then decides to chase a "hot DJ" to Ibiza for one of the best adventures of her life. She's joined by two of her friends, and stupid stuff happens, of course. Because it always does in comedies like this. Gillian Jacobs stars, with Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson, and Richard Madden. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Richanbach's Ibiza, direct from YouTube:

When Harper's two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ. Ibiza, originally titled I'm in Love with the DJ, is directed by filmmaker Alex Richanbach, a veteran producer of short films and director of the indie film We Are Young previously. The screenplay is written by Lauryn Kahn. It's also produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The film has not premiered at any film festivals. Netflix will release Richanbach's Ibiza streaming exclusively starting May 25th this summer. Anyone really want to watch this? Thoughts?