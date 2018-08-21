Full Trailer for New 'King Lear' Starring Anthony Hopkins as King Lear

"Better thou hadst not been born… than not t' have pleased me better." Screen Media Films has debuted an official US trailer for the latest Shakespeare adaptation of King Lear, which already opened in UK cinemas in May. This new King Lear, set in a "fictional" present day, stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as the iconic King Lear, deciding to divide his kingdom among his three daughters according to their affection for him. The full cast includes Jim Broadbent, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh, Jim Carter, Tobias Menzies, John Macmillan, Anthony Calf, Simon Manyonda, Chukwudi Iwuji, and the great Emma Thompson. There's always room for more cinematic Shakespeare adaptations, right? Though this one looks very stagey, and very made-for-TV, which might explain why it didn't show up at any film festivals or otherwise. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original UK poster) for Richard Eyre's King Lear, direct from YouTube:

Set in the fictional present and starring Anthony Hopkins, the 80 year-old King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, Goneril, Regan, & Cordelia, according to their affection for him. When his youngest daughter, Cordelia, refuses to flatter him, hurt and angry Lear banishes her. With that fateful decision, family and state collapse into chaos and warfare. King Lear is written and directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Richard Eyre, director of The Ploughman's Lunch, Singleton's Pluck, Loose Connections, Iris, Stage Beauty, Notes on a Scandal, The Other Man, and The Children Act previously. Adapted from William Shakespeare's original play. This already opened in the UK back in May. Screen Media will release Eyre's King Lear in select US theaters + streaming from Amazon Prime starting on September 28th. Interested?