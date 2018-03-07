First Trailer for New Zealand Action Film 'The Stolen' Starring Alice Eve

"Tell me who it was!" ACE Entertainment and Ascendant Releasing have debuted an official trailer for the indie action film The Stolen, starring Alice Eve as a woman who goes off on her own dangerous adventure to find and save her kidnapped child. Set in the 1800s in New Zealand, Eve stars as the wife of a farmer who is murdered. She's then forced to join a convoy of ex-convicts, whores, hustlers and a native Maori warrior heading for the rough mining town of Gold Town, where she hopes to find her son and bring him home. The film's full cast includes Jack Davenport, Graham McTavish, Richard O'Brien, Stan Walker, Cohen Holloway, Glen Levy, Gillian MacGregor, and Stig Eldred. This doesn't look so bad, but it also just doesn't look good either. Alice Eve tries so hard but just isn't a great actress, and the rest looks forgettable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ UK poster) for Niall Johnson's The Stolen, direct from YouTube:

The story of a woman who must find her kidnapped son, navigating a world she doesn't know, on the edge of danger with every heartbeat. Charlotte Lockton has settled in New Zealand with her wealthy husband, David in 1860. But her life's dreams are shattered when he's murdered on their farm and her baby son is kidnapped. A month after paying a ransom, frustrated with the apathy of the authorities and distrusting her staff, she decides to track him down on her own. And so begins her journey through the wilds of an untamed New Zealand. The Stolen is directed by English filmmaker Niall Johnson, writer/director of the films The Big Swap, The Ghost of Greville Lodge, Keeping Mum, and Mum's List previously. The screenplay is written by Emily Corcoran and Niall Johnson. The film has not played at any festivals. It already opened in theaters in New Zealand late last year, but has no other release dates yet. Stay tuned for more. Interested?