First Trailer for Noir Thriller 'Hospitality' Starring Emmanuelle Chriqui

"The less fortunate you are, the more desperate you are…" Kandoo Releasing has debuted the official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Hospitality, the latest film by directors Nick Chakwin & David Guglielmos (No Way to Live). The story is about a former prostitute named Donna who has turned her brothel into a legitimate bed and breakfast, moving on from her old life. But troubles come around when an ex-con arrives to collect what he has been hiding in the place. Of course, he's not the only one looking for it. Emmanuelle Chriqui stars as Donna, with a small cast including Conner McVicker, Sam Trammell, JR Bourne, and Jim Beaver. This looks like a sneaky, noir thriller with some interesting twists and turns. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Chakwin & David Guglielmos Hospitality, from YouTube:

Former prostitute Donna (Emmanuelle Chriqui) turned her brothel into a legitimate bed and breakfast, following the birth of her cognitively deficit son Jimmy (Conner McVicker). Trouble comes knocking when ex-con Cam (Sam Trammell) arrives to collect what he’s been hiding there for the past two decades. As it turns out, he’s not the only one looking for it. In a brutal fight for survival, Donna must protect Jimmy and her home from a crooked cop (JR Bourne) and a thug (Jim Beaver). Hospitality is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Nick Chakwin & David Guglielmo, both of whom directed the film No Way to Live together previously; this is their second feature. It hasn't premiered at any film festivals before. Kandoo will release Hospitality in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th this year. Anyone interested?