First Trailer for Occult Horror Film 'Pyewacket' Starring Nicole Muñoz

"Pyewacket can take many forms, don't trust your lying eye." IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for a horror thriller titled Pyewacket, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Made by Canadian filmmaker Adam MacDonald (Backcountry), the occult nightmare film is about a girl who puts a curse on her mother for fun, but it suddenly becomes all too real as an evil presence known as Pyewacket begins to make itself known, tormenting both of them. Nicole Muñoz (seen in Tooth Fairy, "Defiance") stars, along with Laurie Holden, Chloe Rose, Eric Osborne, and Romeo Carere. This looks like your standard occult punk rock horror, with a few cool touches but nothing special. It's described as "a complex mother-daughter tale and a frightening fable about our darkest desires." If you're a horror fan, take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam MacDonald's Pyewacket, direct from YouTube:

When you’re dealing with demons, be careful what you wish for… Someone might be listening. In this ultra-unsettling occult nightmare, teenage Leah (Nicole Munoz) finds solace from the recent death of her father -- and from her strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Holden) -- by dabbling in the dark arts. It all seems like harmless fun at first, until a blow out argument leads Leah to do the unthinkable: put a death curse on her mother. No sooner has the girl performed the ritual than she regrets it. But it may be too late, as an evil presence known as Pyewacket begins to make itself known -- and threatens to destroy both mother and daughter. Pyewacket is written & directed by Quebecois filmmaker Adam MacDonald, of the film Backcountry previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Midnight will release Pyewacket in select theaters + on VOD starting March 23rd next month. Anyone interested?