First Trailer for Onetti Bros' Film 'Abrakadabra' Premiering at Sitges

Black Mandala presenta… A full trailer has debuted for an intriguing horror film titled Abrakadabra, the latest film by the Onetti Brothers (Luciano & Nicolás) who previously made What the Waters Left Behind and El Pulpo Negro. The brothers have been making their own version of the "Giallo" trilogy, starting with Sonno Profondo in 2013 and Francesca in 2015, and this is the final film in that trilogy. And they definitely go all out with that wacky, weird, twisted Giallo feel complete with the film stock grain and blood-splattered faces. The story follows a prestigious magician who presents a show, after which a series of murders occur, with the magician being framed. Starring Germán Baudino, María Eugenia Rigón, Clara Kovacic, Ivi Brickell, Gustavo D'Alessandro, Raúl Gederlini, and Pablo Vilela. This looks bloody and mad crazy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Luciano & Nicolás Onetti's Abrakadabra, from YouTube:

Dante, "The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theatres in the city. From then on, a series of murders begins to take place that will seek to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late… Abrakadabra is directed by brothers Luciano Onetti (Deep Sleep, Francesca) & Nicolás Onetti, both directors of the films What the Waters Left Behind and El Pulpo Negro previously. The screenplay is written by Carlos Goitia, Luciano Onetti, and Nicolás Onetti. This will next screen at the Sitges Film Festival this fall, after first premiering in the Cannes Market. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? What do you think?