First Trailer for Orson Welles' 'The Other Side of the Wind' from Netflix

"We don't talk about the movie!" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for The Other Side of the Wind, the first new film from iconic filmmaker Orson Welles in 46 years. So the story goes that Welles filmed part of this back in the 1970s, but never finished and the film was scrapped. However, they found the original footage and original script and worked to complete and now it's ready to be seen. The film tells the story of a legendary director named J.J. "Jake" Hannaford, played by iconic filmmaker John Huston, who returns to Hollywood from years of semi-exile in Europe, with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie, also titled The Other Side of the Wind. The full cast includes Robert Random, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg, Oja Kodar, and Lilli Palmer. This is the world's very first look at any footage before the film premieres at the Venice & New York Film Festivals. And it looks a bit eclectic & wild.

The first trailer (+ poster) for Orson Welles' The Other Side of the Wind, from YouTube (via Deadline):

Surrounded by fans and skeptics, grizzled director J.J. "Jake" Hannaford (a revelatory John Huston) returns from years abroad in Europe to a changed Hollywood, where he attempts to make his comeback: a career summation that can only be the work of cinema's most adventurous filmmaker, Orson Welles. The Other Side of the Wind is directed by the legendary filmmaker Orson Welles, of the films Citizen Kane, Macbeth, Othello, Touch of Evil, The Trial, Chimes at Midnight, Don Quixote, and The Deep previously. The screenplay is written by Oja Kodar and Orson Welles. This was filmed partially by Welles in the 1970s, but he never finished. Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich and producer Frank Marshall worked together to finish the film and finally present it completed. From Deadline: "What's pleasing about the final cut is that it plays like a contemporary film, not like a period piece." The finished film premieres at the Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release Welles' The Other Side of the Wind in select theaters + streaming starting November 2nd.